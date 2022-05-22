Anthony Albanese: Australia’s New PM Is No Stranger To India

He is touted as ‘hero of multicultural’ Australia and emerged as icon of sorts considering his humble beginnings. Here is Anthony Albanese, the new Prime Minister of Australia.

After becoming the PM of Australia with “non-Anglo Celtic name” in the country’s 121 years of electoral history, Albanese reportedly in his speech said: "It says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mum who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing, can stand before you tonight as Australia's prime minister”.

According to AP, 59-year-old Albanese was born on March 1963 in Darlinghurst— suburb of Sydney in Australia, to an Irish-Australian mother and an Italian father.

Albanese was the first in his family to attend university, where he studied economics.

Aussie PM Albanese's political career:

It was at the university, Albanese joined student politics.

At the age of 22, Albanese was elected president of Young Labor party. He also worked as a research officer under Bob Hawke, Labor's longest-serving prime minister.

It was in 1966 that Albanese entered Australian parliament as his Labor party began the first of two decade-long periods in opposition.

In 2007, when Albanese’s Labor party came back to power in Australia, he proactively tried to reconcile disagreements in the party. It was in the period 2007 to 2013, Albanese gained a lot of reputation in the party.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates new Aussie PM Albanese

Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

New Aussie PM Anthony Albanese no stranger to India

Australia’s Ambassador to India Barry O'Farrell following Anthony Albanese victory said he is no stranger to India.

Australia’s Prime Minister-elect @AlboMP is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018. During the campaign he committed to deepen 🇮🇳🇦🇺 economic, strategic and people-to-people links. #democracy #dosti — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) May 21, 2022

