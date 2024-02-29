Another Demolition Drive In Delhi This Time Razes House Of Rat-Hole Miner Involved In Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

Sitting on the street with his children by him, Hassan tells Outlook, “My children – two daughters and a son – were inside the house when it happened. They had locked the door from inside. The incident has been traumatising from then.”

“The way they demolished my house, it seems I have done a crime. After everything we have done, after all that praise heaped on us, this is what you give us in return,” he asks.

Also Read: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue's Star Rat Miners Refuse Govt Reward, Call It Inadequate And Symbolic Of Neglect

When Outlook visited Hassan’s house in December 2023, he along with his team were being felicitated by local leaders at their house. At that time, they had assured Hassan that nothing no harm would be caused to their house that was built in Sri Ram Colony, Khajoori Khas in 2013. Outlook’s Shreya Basak had earlier reported how the lanes of Sri Ram Colony, where several workers like him live, are marked by debris from demolished houses. In a story titled, ‘Inglorious Miners’ in December 2023, she wrote that the jhuggi has witnessed several ‘bulldozings’ since 2014; the most recent one being a couple of months ago.