Delhi: House Of Rat-Hole Miner Behind Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Op Razed In Demolition Drive

The DDA said the demolition drive was carried out on land that was “part of planned development land”. Police said several structures built illegally were demolished during the drive, a news agency PTI report mentioned.

Hassan said he had requested the authorities to give him the house but to no avail.

ALSO READ | Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue's Star Rat Miners Refuse Govt Reward, Call It Inadequate And Symbolic Of Neglect