Delhi: House Of Rat-Hole Miner Behind Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Op Razed In Demolition Drive

Wakeel Hassan, one of the rat-hole miners behind the heroic rescue of the 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara tunnel last year, lost his house to a demolition drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Delhi's Khajoori Khas on Wednesday.
The DDA said the demolition drive was carried out on land that was “part of planned development land”. Police said several structures built illegally were demolished during the drive, a news agency PTI report mentioned.
Hassan said he had requested the authorities to give him the house but to no avail.
"We rescued 41 people in the Silkyara tunnel and in return we got this. Earlier, I had requested the authorities and the government to give this house to us but to no avail. Today, without any information, DDA came and demolished it," Hassan said.
"On February 28, a demolition drive was conducted by the DDA to remove encroachment from its acquired land in village Khajoori Khas. The land was part of planned development land," the DDA said in a statement, in response to a query about the drive.
Hassan shared a video of the area, claiming the building he and his family was residing in was "razed in the drive".
In the video clip, Hassan could also be seen saying that he had to go to a police station in connection with this incident.
In the video clip, he was accompanied by Munna Qureshi, another rat-hole miner who was part of the team that rescued the trapped workers. Qureshi claimed they were beaten up by the police.
Meanwhile, a Delhi Police officer said several other structures that were built illegally were demolished by the authorities. "We gave them the assistance in controlling law and order during the drive," PTI quoted him as saying.
In November last year, 41 workers got trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after a portion of it collapsed. After 17 days of rescue efforts, the workers were pulled out from the tunnel on November 28.
A team of “rat-hole miners” had come to the rescue at the end after heavy machinery broke down.
Hassan and five other members of the rat-hole mining team live in north-east Delhi's Khajoori Khas, while the rest are from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.