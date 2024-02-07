Andhra Pradesh Govt Tables Interim Budget Of Rs 2.86 Lakh Cr For FY 2024-25

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath on Wednesday tabled a vote-on-account budget of Rs 2.86 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25 in the Legislative Assembly here, with a revenue expenditure of Rs 2.30 lakh crore.

The Finance Minister estimated the capital expenditure for fiscal 2024-25 at Rs 30,530 crore and pegged the revenue deficit at Rs 24,758 crore.

He projected the fiscal deficit to be around Rs 55,817 crore, which would be 3.51 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) while revenue deficit would be around 1.56 per cent.