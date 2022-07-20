Andaman & Nicobar Reports 10 New Covid-19 Cases

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands logged 10 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,340, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The Archipelago now has 59 active Covid-19 cases, while 10,152 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the official said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

A total of 7,61,246 samples have so far been tested for coronavirus and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.36 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)