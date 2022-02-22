Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Andaman & Nicobar Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,008.

Andaman & Nicobar Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases
Andaman & Nicobar Records One New COVID-19 Case

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 9:37 am

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,008, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The union territory now has 29 active COVID-19 cases.

Four more persons recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,850, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,96,556 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,06,955 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, including 3,02,185 people with both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Positive Cases Pandemic Andaman And Nicobar Islands Andaman & Nicobar India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Why Is There A Turmoil In BJP Before Poll Results?

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Why Is There A Turmoil In BJP Before Poll Results?

Escalation Of tension Along Russia-Ukraine Border Matter Of Deep Concern: India At UN

Uttar Pradesh Polls: Parties Woo Women, But What Do Women Want?

UP Elections 2022: Owaisi Has Nothing To Lose, Everything To Gain

Karnataka: Protests Erupt Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing In Shivamogga

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title