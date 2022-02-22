Andaman & Nicobar Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,008, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The union territory now has 29 active COVID-19 cases.

Four more persons recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,850, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,96,556 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,06,955 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, including 3,02,185 people with both doses of the vaccine, the official added.