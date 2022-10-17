Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Andaman Fishermen Advised Not To Venture Into Sea Till Wednesday Due To Squally Weather

A statement issued by the Directorate of Disaster Management of the union territory administration said heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or places over the Nicobar Islands on Monday as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Andaman And Nicobar Islands Research
The Andaman and Nicobar administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea SMRC India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 4:30 pm

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 18 to 20  as the IMD has forecast that squally weather with a wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman sea along and off the union territory coast.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Disaster Management of the union territory administration said heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or places over the Nicobar Islands on Monday as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It said the IMD forecast has also said that heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Andaman Fishermen Advised Squally Weather Union Territory Administration Heavy Rain No Fishing Wind Speed India Meteorological Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC