Andaman Fishermen Advised Not To Venture Into Sea Till Wednesday Due To Squally Weather

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 18 to 20 as the IMD has forecast that squally weather with a wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman sea along and off the union territory coast.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Disaster Management of the union territory administration said heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or places over the Nicobar Islands on Monday as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It said the IMD forecast has also said that heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)