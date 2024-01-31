AMU Hearing: SC Asks For Data On Religious Compositions In INIs Across India

In response to the criticism that the 1967 judgement by the SC drew where it did not recognise AMU's rights as a minority educational institution, the Parliament had passed an amendment to the AMU Act that explicitly defined its minority status.

The amendment defined the university as “the educational Institution of their choice established by the Muslims of India, which originated as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College, Aligarh and which was subsequently incorporated as the Aligarh Muslim University.”

In 2005, the Allahabad High Court examined the 1981 amendment that officially declared AMU as a minority institution and nullified the amendment owing to its overriding an existing judicial verdict – the one passed in 1967. This was followed by eight review petitions, including one by the Union of India (with Congress at the centre) and AMU, before the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order. The NDA, repealed the petitions in 2016, maintaining its stand against recognising AMU's minority rights. The matter was then referred to a seven-judge bench by a three-judge bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi in 2019.