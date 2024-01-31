AMU Hearing: SC Asks For Data On Religious Compositions In INIs Across India

A 7-judge Constitution Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Surya Kant, Justice JB Pardiwala, Justice Dipankar Datta, Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma have asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre in the case to provide data to reflect the religious compositions of such institutes of national importance and corroborate the argument that he put in front of the bench against recognising the rights of AMU as a minority institution.
Pointing out that Article 15(5) of the Constitution, which introduced SC/ST/SEBC reservation in higher educational institutions, does not apply to institutions with a minority status, Mehta said, "Therefore, the Aligarh Muslim University...one of the finest universities recognized would not have reservations for SC, ST and SEBC and they would have at least 50% reservation for Muslims. So a deserving candidate of a Scheduled Caste,, Scheduled Tribe or a Socially and Educationally Backward Class would not have the reservation but a person having all economic everything under based on his religion, would have reservation in AMU," according to a report by LiveLaw.