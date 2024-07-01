AMU Faces Legal Battles Over New Vice Chancellor Appointment

It is said that the husband, officiating Vice Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez, changed the composition of the council before the EC meeting. “The EC consists of the senior-most provost. Professor Rafiuddin was the senior-most provost till 2020-21. Three or four days before issuing the agenda and calling the meeting, Professor Gulrez relieved/dismissed the senior-most provost so he could change the order of seniority. So he relieved many provosts and three days later, he re-appointed the same provosts by making a change in their hierarchy. So instead of Rafiuddin, Dr. Sarwar Hussain became the senior-most provost and Sarwar Hussain proposed the name of Gulrez’s wife Naima Khatoon,” he shares. Angry opponents call it a blatant abuse of power. Legal expert says that an officiating VC does not even have the power to appoint a provost. So the EC had authorised him to make a temporary arrangement. What would be that temporary arrangement? That if the provost is dead, then the senior most-warden is invited to officiate. As the officiating VC, he didn’t have the power to make appointments because he didn’t have the power to act on behalf of the EC. It being alleged that the appointment is malafide because he changed the seniority order and brought his close confidantes into the EC and as court members for selecting his wife as the new VC.