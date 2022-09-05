Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Amit Shah To Visit Popular Ganesh Pandals In Mumbai Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lalbaug cha Raja, the prominent Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai, on Monday during his two-day visit to the city.

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 11:38 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lalbaug cha Raja, the prominent Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai, on Monday during his two-day visit to the city. 

He will also visit the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Sunday.  

He said Shah landed in Mumbai on Sunday night.

"Amit Shah will hold a meeting at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. He will visit some prominent Ganesh pandals in Mumbai including 'Lalbaug cha Raja', said Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar.

Shah will also visit the official residence of CM Eknath Shinde and inaugurate an A M Naik school in Powai.

The visit of Shah, a key BJP strategist, during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected in September or October. The BJP is aiming to wrest control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash-rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to delay in holding polls.

(Inputs from PTI)

