Amit Shah's Visit To Pondicherry Will Be 'Historic': Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Puducherry will be 'a milestone in development of the Union Territory'. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function held here, she said the Union Home Minister will lay foundation stone for a slew of projects during his visit to Puducherry on Sunday.

Terming Shah's visit as a 'historic event', Soundararajan said it will strengthen Puducherry in its developmental activities and added that the Prime Minister and Home Minister were extending full cooperation for the development of the Union Territory. Shah would lay foundation stones for multi storied tenements project evolved by the territorial government and new bus terminal among other projects during his visit.

The Home Minister would arrive at Puducherry airport and would be received by Lt Governor, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, his cabinet colleagues, legislators, and officials. He is expected to reach Puducherry at 10 AM. Shah would drive to the Aurobindo Ashram, the Subramania Bharathi Memorial-cum- Research centre and address the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of philosopher-cum- saint Aurobindo at Pondicherry University.

He would also lay foundation stone for buildings of the Departments of Physics and Chemistry and Food Science and Technology of Pondicherry University. Shah is scheduled to address the office bearers and legislators of Puducherry unit of the BJP at the party office in the afternoon before wrapping up his one-day trip.