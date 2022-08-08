Monday, Aug 08, 2022
National

Amit Shah Arrives In Odisha On Two-Day Visit

A large number of party workers and supporters had also gathered at the airport to welcome the home minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 9:43 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on a two-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend the 75th anniversary function of an Odia daily and launch a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other programmes.

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and other state leaders received Shah, who arrived at 1.30 am along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place on the stretch of the road leading to a private hotel in Jaydev Vihar area in the city where Shah is staying.

During his tour, the Union minister will pay obeisance at the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, visit the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and attend the 75th anniversary function of the Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’ at the indoor stadium in Cuttack.

Shah will also launch the Odisha chapter of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and attend a meeting of the BJP’s core committee, party leaders said.

National Union Home Minister Amit Shah Two-Day Visit Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan 75th Anniversary BJP Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Odisha India
