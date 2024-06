National

Amazon's Gurugram Warehouse Ordeal: Long Shifts & Heatwave

Outlook’s Md Asghar Khan spoke with workers at Amazon’s Gurugram warehouse about their conditions. They endure 10-hour shifts with no seating, walk 20 kilometres daily, and face high targets while earning below the minimum wage. Strict monitoring extends even to toilet breaks. Heatwaves exacerbate issues, with indoor temperatures often unsafe. Injuries and illnesses are ignored, and women workers face harsher treatment.