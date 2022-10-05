Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Allahabad University Protesting Fee Hike Burns Effigies of PM Modi, Education Minister Pradhan

The group of students are protesting the fee hike at the varsity, allegedly by almost 400 times for undergraduate courses.

Allahabad University
Allahabad University File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 5:38 pm

Allahabad University students demonstrating against the fee hike burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday.

The group of students are protesting the fee hike at the varsity, allegedly by almost 400 times for undergraduate courses.

Students' Union vice-president Akhilesh Yadav told reporters that they burned the effigies of Modi, Pradhan and vice-chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava as a mark of protest on Vijayadashami. He also called them "arrogant".

Yadav said they had been sitting on a hunger strike for 30 days but no heed was paid to them.

Manish Kumar, secretary of the All India Students' Association's Allahabad University unit, said, "We burnt the effigy of the prime minister, education minister and the vice-chancellor against the way the fees have been increased." 

However, due to the Dussehra holiday, there were no students apart from those agitating on campus. 

On Tuesday, the protesting students threatened to expand their agitation after talks with the university administration failed.

The meeting between the university administration and the students' union over the fee hike, which lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, was a "complete failure", Yadav had said after the talks

Related stories

Allahabad University Students Continue Protesting Fee Hikes, Threaten ‘Bhu Samadhi’

Newly-Elected Allahabad University Student President Booked For Provoking Violence On Campus

Violence Grips Allahabad University After Declaration of Students' Union Poll Results

Tags

National Allahabad University Allahabad PM Modi Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Education Fee-hike University Fee
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas