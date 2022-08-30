Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Allahabad High Court Asks CBI To Submit Progress Report In 2020 Hathras Case Trial

 The Allahabad High Court has asked the CBI to present the progress report of the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

Allahabad High Court.
Allahabad High Court. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 10:43 pm

 The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to file the progress report in the trial of the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

 A Lucknow bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh gave the direction to CBI counsel Anurag Kumar Singh.

 Meanwhile, the state government submitted that it was in the final stage of preparing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for dignified cremation of deceased in the incidents like Hathras gang rape and murder.

 "The SOP would soon be notified too," stated state counsel Pranjal Krishna. The court has fixed September 20 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Targets Yogi Adityanath Over Hathras Rape Case, Says Family Continues To Face Torture

Babri Demolition Case: Allahabad High Court To Hear Plea Against Acquittal Of 32 Accused Including LK Advani On August 1

Allahabad High Court Seeks UP Government's Response On Petition Against Demolition Of House During Prayagraj Violence

 A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14, 2020. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

 The victim was cremated in the night near her home. Her family had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family." 

Tags

National Allahabad High Court Hathras Gangrape CBI
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights