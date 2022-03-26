Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Akhilesh Elected As SP’s Legislature Party Leader, Set To Be UP’s Leader Of Opposition

Samajwadi Party’s 111 MLAs unanimously elected Akhilesh Yadav as their legislature party leader on Saturday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI photo

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 2:45 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to become the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly after being elected as SP’s legislature party leader.

SP’s 111 MLAs unanimously elected Akhilesh as their leader on Saturday.

Akhilesh is a first-time MLA from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district. Earlier this week, he resigned as member of Lok Sabha to focus on the politics of Uttar Pradesh and work towards building a foundation for SP’s electoral pitch for the next assembly elections. 

Under Akhilesh, the party improved its tally to 111 from 49 in the previous elections in 2017. 

Following his resignation as MP, Akhilesh had said the party got a “moral victory” in the recent elections. 

With PTI inputs

