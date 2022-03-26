Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to become the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly after being elected as SP’s legislature party leader.

SP’s 111 MLAs unanimously elected Akhilesh as their leader on Saturday.

Akhilesh is a first-time MLA from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district. Earlier this week, he resigned as member of Lok Sabha to focus on the politics of Uttar Pradesh and work towards building a foundation for SP’s electoral pitch for the next assembly elections.

Under Akhilesh, the party improved its tally to 111 from 49 in the previous elections in 2017.

Following his resignation as MP, Akhilesh had said the party got a “moral victory” in the recent elections.

विधानसभा में उप्र के करोड़ों लोगों ने हमें नैतिक जीत दिलाकर ‘जन-आंदोलन का जनादेश’ दिया है। इसका मान रखने के लिए मैं करहल का प्रतिनिधित्व करूँगा व आज़मगढ़ की तरक़्क़ी के लिए भी हमेशा वचनबद्ध रहूँगा।



महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी और सामाजिक अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष के लिए ये त्याग ज़रूरी है। pic.twitter.com/22HJpZnBEv — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 23, 2022

With PTI inputs