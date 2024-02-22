'Sita Worshipped By Many, Akbar Secular Ruler': High Court Asks Bengal To Rename Lions

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to reconsider the names of a lion and lioness housed together at the Bengal Safari Park, following objections raised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), as reported by Bar and Bench.

During the proceedings, a single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya questioned the state government's counsel about the choice of names 'Akbar' and 'Sita' for the lions.

"Mr Counsel, will you yourself name your own pet after some Hindu God or Muslim Prophet ... I think, if any one of us would have been the authority, none of us would have named them as Akbar and Sita. Can anyone of us think of naming an animal after Rabindranath Tagore?"

