Bengal Wing Of VHP Moves HC Bench Over Naming A Lioness After Hindu Deity

The Bengal wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has moved the Calcutta High Court's circuit bench in Jalpaiguri on February 16 against a lioness at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri being named ‘Sita’.

The two lions aged seven and six, brought to the park, have been named ‘Akbar’ and ‘Sita’. The Hindutva outfit has claimed that the naming of an animal after Sita, a sacred Hindu deity to many, has been recognised as a sacrilegious and blasphemous act. The State's Forest Authorities and Bengal's Safari Park director have been made parties to the case, and the plea mentioned before a bench of a bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya has been listed for hearing on February 20.