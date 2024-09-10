National

Alleged Train Derailment 'Attempt' Foiled In Rajasthan's Ajmer, 2nd Such Incident In 48 Hrs

Two cement blocks weighing around 70 kg each were allegedly placed on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway officials said on Tuesday, adding that the goods train did hit the blocks but nothing untoward occurred.

Ajmer train derailment
The engine of a loaded goods train stuck after an attempt was made to derail it by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on Sunday, according to officials, in Ajmer, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. Photo: PTI
An alleged attempt to derail a loaded goods train using two cement blocks on tracks was foiled in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Tuesday morning, the second such incident within 48 hours.

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them," a North Western Railway official said.

A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation, a freight corridor official cited in a news agency PTI report said.

The Ajmer incident within 48 hours after an alleged attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was made in Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes.

Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express

According to officials, a major train accident was averted by the alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on tracks in Kanpur. A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage bid, PTI quoted police as saying.

The incident took place around 8.20 pm on Sunday when the Bhiwani-bound train was running at a high speed. An FIR has been registered and teams have been formed by multiple agencies including Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the NIA to probe the matter, officials said.

Kanpur police detained six persons, including two local history sheeters, in connection with the case and decided to form a Special Investigation Team, they said, adding it will also study if there are any similarities with the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur.

"An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks," the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said 4-5 grams of explosive powder apart from a bottle filled with petrol and a wick, matchboxes and an LPG cylinder which was placed on the tracks to derail the train have been recovered.

He said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes. However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, knocking it off the tracks, Chander said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.

Magadh Express

In another incident on Sunday, the coupling of Magadh Express from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two in Bihar's Buxar district, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations in Buxar district, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, Sharswati Chandra told PTI.

The incident took place at around 11.08 am and rail traffic was restored by 2.25 pm, Chandra said. This incident was not linked to any alleged derailment attempt.

"The restoration work, including the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur, was completed and the same train started from the site at 2.25 pm …after that movement of other trains was also allowed on the down line", said the CPRO.

An inquiry has been ordered to probe the exact cause of the incident, he said, adding the incident disrupted rail traffic for more than three hours.

