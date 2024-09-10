Alleged Train Derailment 'Attempt' Foiled In Rajasthan's Ajmer, 2nd Such Incident In 48 Hrs

The engine of a loaded goods train stuck after an attempt was made to derail it by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on Sunday, according to officials, in Ajmer, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. Photo: PTI

The engine of a loaded goods train stuck after an attempt was made to derail it by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on Sunday, according to officials, in Ajmer, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. Photo: PTI