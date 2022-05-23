Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Airbus Beluga: Is It A Whale, Or A Plane? Find This Beast That Will Mesmerise You

Resembling the friendly Beluga whale, Airbus Beluga's landing at the Kolkata airport has become the talk of the town.

Airbus Beluga: Is It A Whale, Or A Plane? Find This Beast That Will Mesmerise You
Beluga Airbus Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 12:32 pm

A whale-shaped plane, Airbus Beluga, has sent netizens in a tizzy after it landed at Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday evening, after 23 years. The plane has now become the talk of the Twitter space. 

According to media reports, the plane was carrying two helicopters, four times the size of a normal wide-body aircraft, and left for Thailand on Sunday evening. A cargo flight, this was the second time the aircraft had visited Kolkata since 1999.

Taking to Twitter, Kolkata Aiport wrote, “Is it a whale? Is it a plane? It's the #Beluga! Say hello to the majestic giant the #Airbus Beluga which landed for the first time yesterday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, #Kolkata. Yes we are mesmerised by this beast, are you?”

What is Airbus Beluga?

The Airbus A300 B4-608 ST super transporter or Beluga is a version of the standard A3000-600 wide-body airliner modified to carry aircraft parts and oversized cargo.

Related stories

Thunderstorm, Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Power Blackout, Hit Flight Services

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Engine Shuts Down Mid-Air

Elon Musk's SpaceX Pays Flight Attendant 250,000 Dollars Over Sexual Misconduct

The plane is nearly six-storey high and its wingspan is almost 45m. Its internal cargo hold is 124ft long, 23ft wide and 23ft high.

Earlier this year,  Airbus introduced six new-generation BelugaXLs – based on the larger A330-200 platform – to support Airbus’ ramp-up of its airliner production.

Why is it creating a buzz?

The Beluga flights resemble the facial structure of the extremely friendly Beluga Whale found in Arctic and sub-Arctic cetacean. They are known to be very amiable to humans. 

 

Drum major Leslie Abreu reacts to the looming presence of Juno, one of the Beluga whales.
In this July 5, 2018, file photo, drum major Leslie Abreu reacts to the looming presence of Juno, one of the Beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium AP

Tags

National Airbus Beluga Whales Beluga Aeroplanes/Flights Kolkata Airport Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cargo Flight Helicopter
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat