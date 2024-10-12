National

Air India Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing In Trichy After Mid-Air Hydraulic Failure | Here's What Happened

An Air India Express flight bound for Sharjah made a safe emergency landing in Trichy after experiencing a mid-air hydraulic failure, keeping 141 passengers out of harm's way. The swift response from the crew and emergency teams ensured a successful landing despite initial concerns of a belly landing.

Air India Trichy Flight
Air India Flight Snag Photo: X
info_icon

A Sharjah-bound Air India flight experienced hydraulic failure mid-air shortly after takeoff on Friday, forcing the plane to return and circle over the city of Trichy, Tamil Nadu, for nearly two hours to burn off fuel before making a safe landing. The Boeing 737, carrying 141 passengers, departed from Trichy Airport at 5:45 p.m. and safely landed at 8:15 p.m.

Trichy Airport was placed on high alert after the crew informed authorities of a landing gear issue, with more than a dozen ambulances and fire trucks dispatched to the airport ahead of the plane's arrival. Foam was sprayed on the runway as a precaution in case of a fire during a potential belly landing.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, praised the swift actions of both the crew and emergency ground teams, ensuring the safety of all 141 passengers on board.

“Air India Express flight AXB- 613 has safely landed at Trichy Airport following a hydraulic failure. The crew and emergency ground teams acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all 141 passengers on board. Air India Express has been advised to make the necessary arrangements for passengers’ onward travel. Safety remains our highest priority in every operation,” Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X.

What Really Happened?

Shortly after takeoff from Trichy Airport, the plane’s landing gear failed to retract, according to sources cited by the Indian Express. The pilot, Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal, along with Co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole, made the decision to return to Trichy.

Due to the issue with the landing gear, the plane couldn’t land normally, leading the pilot to dump fuel. The aircraft circled over Trichy for more than two hours, completing 24 small loops and three larger ones before finally preparing to land.

The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC), which approved a belly landing for the flight. However, as the plane was preparing to land, the wheels deployed, allowing the pilot to perform a normal landing instead.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) closely monitored the situation until the plane landed safely.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that although permission for a belly landing had been granted, the aircraft managed to land normally and safely. The pilot remained in continuous communication with ATC, which had advised a belly landing, but the plane touched down without any complications.

The ministry also announced that an internal investigation has been initiated into the incident, and the aviation regulator, DGCA, has been notified.

Air India (Representational Image) - PTI
Air India: Employees Raise Concerns Over Rest, Privacy As New Policy Asks For Room Sharing

BY Outlook Web Desk

Air India To Investigate Cause Of Issue

A spokesperson for Air India Express confirmed that the cause of the technical issue will be thoroughly investigated.

“We are aware of media reports related to an Air India Express flight operating on the Tiruchirappalli – Sharjah route. We would like to clarify that no emergency was declared by the operating crew. After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing. The cause of the snag will be duly investigated,” the spokesperson stated.

The airline arranged for an alternative aircraft to transport the passengers to Sharjah.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that he instructed the District Collector to ensure the safety of all passengers and provide any necessary assistance.

“I am heartened to hear that the #AirIndiaExpress flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance. I have also now directed the District Collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance. My compliments to the Captain and crew for the safe landing,” Stalin posted on X.

