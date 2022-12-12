AIIMS Medical Superintendent To Be Transferred To RP Centre For Ophthalmic Sciences

After a 17-year stint, AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma is set to be transferred to a similar post at the RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences of the premier hospital.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the governing body of the AIIMS, headed by Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya, on December 6 after a proposal was put up for Sharma's transfer, official sources said. The post of medical superintendent at the ophthalmic centre has been lying vacant for the last two years.

Sharma has been holding the position of medical superintendent of the main hospital since 2005, the sources said.

(With PTI inputs)