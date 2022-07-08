Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Agnipath: Indian Army To Hold Recruitment Rallies In UP From Next Month

According to PRO (Defence) Lucknow Shantanu Pratap Singh, the recruitment rally in Bareilly will be held between August 19 and September 15. The rally will cover 12 nearby districts.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 7:54 am

The Army will hold recruitment rallies under the newly announced Agnipath scheme in Uttar Pradesh from next month, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Shantanu Pratap Singh PRO (Defence) Lucknow, in a press statement, said, "The recruitment rally in Bareilly will be held between August 19 and September 15. The rally will cover 12 nearby districts."

Recruitment rallies in Muzaffarnagar and Agra will be held between September 20 and October 10 covering 13 districts of Meerut region and 12 districts of Agra region, respectively. 

In Lucknow region, the recruitment rally will be held in Kanpur from October 22 to November 10, covering 13 districts. 

The recruitment rally in Faizabad of Ayodhya district will be held between November 16 and December 6 and cover 13 districts and the one in Varanasi will be held between November 16 and December 10, covering 12 districts.

The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14. Under the scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently. 

The government had, on June 16, increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. 

