After Haryana, Ranchi Cop Crushed To Death On Duty; Second Such Incident In A Day

A sub-inspector in Ranchi was crushed to death on Tuesday night after she tried to stop a vehicle from transporting cattle.



Sandhya Topno was posted as in charge of the Tupudana outpost in Ranchi. On Tuesday, she had received information about the vehicle and on trying to stop the vehicle, she was dashed to death, according to Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore.



Topno was declared dead in the hospital, reports NDTV. Further, the accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.



The incident comes hours after a Deputy Superintendent of Haryana Police (DSP) was killed when he tried to stop illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district.



Officials said that Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was investigating illegal stone-mining. He was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Nuh district drove into him.

Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to a halt to check documents but the driver sped on and ran over him.



