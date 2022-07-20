Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

After Haryana, Ranchi Cop Crushed To Death On Duty; Second Such Incident In A Day

Sandhya Topno, a sub-inspector in Ranchi, received information about a vehicle transporting cattle and while trying to stop the truck, she was crushed to death.

Representative image of crime.
Representative image of crime.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 12:00 pm

A sub-inspector in Ranchi was crushed to death on Tuesday night after she tried to stop a vehicle from transporting cattle.

Sandhya Topno was posted as in charge of the Tupudana outpost in Ranchi. On Tuesday, she had received information about the vehicle and on trying to stop the vehicle, she was dashed to death, according to Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore. 

Topno was declared dead in the hospital, reports NDTV. Further, the accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized. 

The incident comes hours after a Deputy Superintendent of Haryana Police (DSP) was killed when he tried to stop illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district.

Officials said that Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was investigating illegal stone-mining. He was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Nuh district drove into him.

Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to a halt to check documents but the driver sped on and ran over him.


 

Tags

National Hyderabad Ranchi Hyderabad DSP Ranchi Cop Death Cattle Transport Cattle
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP