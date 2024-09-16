After Almost A Decade, J&K Bustling With Poll Activities

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate right Arif Laigroo waves towards people during a road show ahead of elections in Srinagar.
Kashmiri Pandit woman candidate from Rajpora Pulwama assembly constituency, Daisy Raina during an election campaign ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.
MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid with party candidate from Tral constituency Harbaksh Singh during a roadshow ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Tral area in Pulwama district, Jammu & Kashmir.
Prominent politicians join BJP in presence of Union Minister and BJP election incharge for J & K G Kishen Reddy, in Jammu.
A security personnel stands guard during a roadshow of MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid in support of party candidate from Tral constituency Harbaksh Singh ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Tral area in Pulwama district, Jammu & Kashmir.
J&K National Conference candidate Tanvir Sadiq speaks during a rally ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Zadibal area in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Supporters during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Doda district.
J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with party candidate Tanvir Sadiq during a rally ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Zadibal area in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters listen during a campaign rally after party candidates filed the nomination papers for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Nagrota outskirts of Jammu.
Former union minster and star campaigner of BJP Anurag Thakur and state in charge Ram Madhav wave to supporters during a campaign rally, after party candidates filed the nomination papers for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Nagrota outskirts of Jammu.
Supporters of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid attend a public rally at Baramulla some 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Srinagar.
People watch from a window of their old house during a road show of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Arif Laigroo, in Srinagar.