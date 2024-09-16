National

After Almost A Decade, J&K Bustling With Poll Activities

Jammu and Kashmir is buzzing with election activities after almost a decade with assembly polls in there slated to take kickstart on September 15. The elections in Jammu and Kashmir, taking place for the first time since 2014, are going to be held in three phases - September 15, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.