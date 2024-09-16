National

After Almost A Decade, J&K Bustling With Poll Activities

Jammu and Kashmir is buzzing with election activities after almost a decade with assembly polls in there slated to take kickstart on September 15. The elections in Jammu and Kashmir, taking place for the first time since 2014, are going to be held in three phases - September 15, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

J&K Assembly Polls: PDP candidate right Arif Laigroo waves towards people during a road show | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate right Arif Laigroo waves towards people during a road show ahead of elections in Srinagar.

J&K Assembly Polls: Kashmiri Pandit woman candidate from Rajpora Pulwama assembly constituency, Daisy Raina during an election campaign in Pulwama
J&K Assembly Polls: Kashmiri Pandit woman candidate from Rajpora Pulwama assembly constituency, Daisy Raina during an election campaign in Pulwama | Photo: PTI

Kashmiri Pandit woman candidate from Rajpora Pulwama assembly constituency, Daisy Raina during an election campaign ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

J&K Assembly Polls: MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid during a roadshow
J&K Assembly Polls: MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid during a roadshow | Photo: PTI

MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid with party candidate from Tral constituency Harbaksh Singh during a roadshow ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Tral area in Pulwama district, Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K Assembly Polls: Prominent politicians join BJP in presence of Union Minister Kishen Reddy
J&K Assembly Polls: Prominent politicians join BJP in presence of Union Minister Kishen Reddy | Photo: PTI

Prominent politicians join BJP in presence of Union Minister and BJP election incharge for J & K G Kishen Reddy, in Jammu.

J&K Assembly Polls: A security personnel stands guard during a roadshow of MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid
J&K Assembly Polls: A security personnel stands guard during a roadshow of MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid | Photo: PTI

A security personnel stands guard during a roadshow of MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid in support of party candidate from Tral constituency Harbaksh Singh ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Tral area in Pulwama district, Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K Assembly Polls: J&K National Conference candidate Tanvir Sadiq speaks during a rally
J&K Assembly Polls: J&K National Conference candidate Tanvir Sadiq speaks during a rally | Photo: PTI

J&K National Conference candidate Tanvir Sadiq speaks during a rally ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Zadibal area in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K Assembly Polls: Supporters during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Doda
J&K Assembly Polls: Supporters during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Doda | Photo: PTI

Supporters during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Doda district.

J&K Assembly Polls: J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with party candidate Tanvir Sadiq during a rally
J&K Assembly Polls: J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with party candidate Tanvir Sadiq during a rally | Photo: PTI

J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with party candidate Tanvir Sadiq during a rally ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Zadibal area in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K Assembly Polls: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters listen during a campaign rally
J&K Assembly Polls: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters listen during a campaign rally | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters listen during a campaign rally after party candidates filed the nomination papers for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Nagrota outskirts of Jammu.

J&K Assembly Polls: Former union minster and star campaigner of BJP Anurag Thakur and Ram Madhav during a campaign rally
J&K Assembly Polls: Former union minster and star campaigner of BJP Anurag Thakur and Ram Madhav during a campaign rally | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Former union minster and star campaigner of BJP Anurag Thakur and state in charge Ram Madhav wave to supporters during a campaign rally, after party candidates filed the nomination papers for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Nagrota outskirts of Jammu.

J&K Assembly Polls: Supporters of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid attend a public rally
J&K Assembly Polls: Supporters of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid attend a public rally | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Supporters of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid attend a public rally at Baramulla some 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Srinagar.

J&K Assembly Polls: People watch from a window of their old house during a road show
J&K Assembly Polls: People watch from a window of their old house during a road show | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

People watch from a window of their old house during a road show of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Arif Laigroo, in Srinagar.

