Friday, May 06, 2022
Advocates In Western UP Abstain From Judicial Work, Demand HC Bench In Region

Allahabad High Court PTI photo

Updated: 06 May 2022 9:24 pm

Advocates in western Uttar Pradesh abstained from all judicial work on Thursday, demanding setting up of a bench of the Allahabad High Court any city in the region. They also warned of an agitation if their demand is not met soon.

On the call of the High Court Division Bench Establishment Central Sangharsh Samiti, its office bearers took out a procession from the court premises up to the collectorate premises.

They handed over a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, to District Magistrate Deepak Meena.

General secretary of the Meerut Bar Association, Ajay Kumar Sharma, said that all advocates from district and tehsil bar associations of western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, abstained from work to express their protest over the issue.

Advocates have also warned to start an agitation if their demand is not met soon, he added. Lawyers of the region have long been demanding setting up of a High Court Bench in any city of western Uttar Pradesh, citing the distance they have to travel to reach the Allahabad High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

