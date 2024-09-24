Actor Siddique Denied Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case; Women Deserve Respect, Says Kerala HC

The prosecution further explained how the accused forced himself on her and raped her. She was startled by the accused's acts and froze with fear. Though she tried her best to push him away, he confined her. She was terrified and angry and told him that she would tell people about the incident. According to the prosecution, he belittled her and told her that no one would believe her, as she did not have a profile and her standing was zero compared to his. “The survivor was shell-shocked and managed to escape from the room, completely shaken. Even after the incident, the accused attempted to contact the survivor, but she refused to respond to his calls and blocked him. The survivor belongs to a middle-class family. The trauma was so great that she could not reveal the whole incident even to her parents,” states the prosecution.