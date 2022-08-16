Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Active Covid-19 Infections At 6,888 In Tamil Nadu

A total of 22,040 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,85,73,418 till date, the bulletin said.

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 9:10 pm

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 670 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 35,60,161 so far. The death toll remained at 38,033 with nil fatalities, the Health Department said.

As many as 927 people recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,15,240 leaving 6,888 active infections, a bulletin said. 

Chennai saw most of the fresh infections with 129, while the rest were spread across other districts. Ariyalur reported zero new cases today while the active infections in the district was at 16.

As many as 19 districts of the 38 districts reported new infections below 10. The State capital - Chennai - witnessed 2,666 active infections and overall 7,86,055 cases.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 COVID Fatalities Tamil Nadu
