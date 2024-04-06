National

ACP Among Two Killed In Road Accident In Punjab's Ludhiana

The mishap took place at the flyover of Dayalpura village on Friday night when ACP Sandeep Singh, constable Paramjot Singh and another constable were going from Chandigarh to Ludhiana, they said.

Advertisement

ACP Among Two Killed In Road Accident In Punjab's Ludhiana
info_icon

Two policemen, including an ACP, were charred to death while a third sustained serious injuries when their vehicle caught fire after colliding with another sports utility vehicle near Samrala town, about 40 km from here, police on Saturday said.

The mishap took place at the flyover of Dayalpura village on Friday night when ACP Sandeep Singh, constable Paramjot Singh and another constable were going from Chandigarh to Ludhiana, they said.

The vehicle of the policemen caught fire after the collision. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the constable were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Advertisement

The injured constable was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said.

The ACP was in charge of the (East) sub-division of Ludhiana Police, police said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained