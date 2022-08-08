ABVP Stages Protest Outside NTA Office Over Rescheduling Of CUET

Activists of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest outside the National Testing Agency's office on Monday over the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The National Testing Agency has announced that the CUET, which was canceled last week, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued.

The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate which began last Thursday was marred with glitches causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centers. The first shift of the exam was canceled at several centers in 17 states, while the second shift was canceled at all 489 centers. On Friday, the exam was canceled at 50 centers.

Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, the agency canceled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centers and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.

On Monday, dozens of ABVP activists gathered outside the National Testing Agency office to stage a protest over the issue. The ABVP claimed that several of its members were detained by the Delhi Police during the protest. No immediate response from the police was available.

"The CUET examination is being conducted for the last several days during which the candidates are facing enormous issues like technical glitches and the wrong allocation of examination centers due to which they are facing problems," the ABVP said in a statement.

Later in the day, the ABVP activists met an NTA delegation and raised the problems faced by students during the examination. They also demanded that the schedule of other examinations such as that of the UGC NET be also declared.

ABVP claimed the NTA has assured them that all technical and non-technical problems will be resolved at the earliest and the schedule of delayed examinations like JNUET, DUET, and NET will be announced at the earliest.