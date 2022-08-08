Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ABVP Stages Protest Outside NTA Office Over Rescheduling Of CUET

ABVP activists staged a protest outside the National Testing Agency's office in Delhi over the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). 

undefined
ABVP Protest PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 10:22 pm

 Activists of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest outside the National Testing Agency's office on Monday over the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). 

The National Testing Agency has announced that the CUET, which was canceled last week, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued.

The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate which began last Thursday was marred with glitches causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centers. The first shift of the exam was canceled at several centers in 17 states, while the second shift was canceled at all 489 centers. On Friday, the exam was canceled at 50 centers.

Related stories

CUET-UG: Centres Not Complying With Protocols To Face Action, Says NTA

ABVP Activists Storm Karnataka Home Minister's Residence In Protest Over BJP Leader's Murder

ABVP Members Protest In JNU Over Preventing Hostel Mess Workers From Preparing Food

Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, the agency canceled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centers and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.

On Monday, dozens of ABVP activists gathered outside the National Testing Agency office to stage a protest over the issue. The ABVP claimed that several of its members were detained by the Delhi Police during the protest. No immediate response from the police was available.

"The CUET examination is being conducted for the last several days during which the candidates are facing enormous issues like technical glitches and the wrong allocation of examination centers due to which they are facing problems," the ABVP said in a statement.

Later in the day, the ABVP activists met an NTA delegation and raised the problems faced by students during the examination. They also demanded that the schedule of other examinations such as that of the UGC NET be also declared. 

ABVP claimed the NTA has assured them that all technical and non-technical problems will be resolved at the earliest and the schedule of delayed examinations like JNUET, DUET, and NET will be announced at the earliest. 

Tags

National National Testing Agency Common University Entrance Test (CUET) ABVP Delhi Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020