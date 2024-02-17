About 50,000 Youth Will Be Provided Jobs In the Next Two Years, Says TN CM

The DMK government has provided appointment letters to 60,567 youth for various government positions since the party came to power in May 2021, and it has planned to recruit 50,000 persons in the next two years, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

Appointments have been made through various recruitment boards to fill up 27,858 posts, and in the next two years another 50,000 appointments will be made to fill up various posts, he said after handing over appointment letters to 1,598 persons at the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme of disposing of people's petitions, here.

"The DMK government has been creating employment opportunities for the youth since the party came to power. The new appointments made today are part of the exercise to fill up 10,000 posts by this June," he said and urged the new appointees to fully involve themselves and resolve with dedication and within the government framework the problems of the people who approached them with their grievances.