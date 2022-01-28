Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
AAP UP Poll Manifesto: Free Bus Service For Women, 300 Units Free Electricity

The manifesto, named ‘Kejriwal Guarantee Card’, was released by Sanjay Singh, AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge at a press conference.

AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh released the party's manifesto for the UP assembly elections. - PTI

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:33 am

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections promising free bus service for women, 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock power supply in the state.

The party has promised free bus services for women across the state, 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock availability of power. It also promised to bring a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for farmers’ produce.

“We will waive off all farm loans and provide farmers the cost of their produce within 24 hours. The (MSP) prices of sugarcane will be increased every year and payments will be provided to a farmer the moment he unloads the sugarcane in the mills," Singh, according to a statement, said.

Pending payments of sugarcane farmers and low support price has been an issue in the western parts of the state. The AAP has also promised compensation at a rate of Rs 50,000 per hectare in case of loss of produce of farmers due to adverse weather conditions like drought or floods, Singh said.

The party promised 10 lakh government jobs, recruitment of 97,000 teachers and guaranteed 80 percent reservation for local youths in state government jobs. For government employees, it promised to reinstate the old pension scheme and resolve the issues of over 45,000 constables of Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD), a voluntary force.

The AAP also promised to provide chambers for lawyers and life insurance of up to 10 Lakh. “Monetary compensation of Rs 1 crore will be given to the next of kin of a soldier who dies in the line of duty as well as a job to a member of his family. Compensation of Rs 1 Cr each will also be provided to the family of Covid warriors who have lost their lives,” Singh said.

The party also promised to introduce curriculum on the Constitution of India in primary schools across the state. “We will fulfill all the promises made in the Kejriwal Guarantee card after coming to power. I will urge the people of the state to give us a chance in this election,” Singh said. The AAP also promised Rs 10 lakh insurance for journalists, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI. 

