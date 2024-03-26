AAP Protest: Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Somnath Bharti Detained By Police

Police detain AAP supporters gathered at the Patel Chowk to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Photo: PTI

Police detain AAP supporters gathered at the Patel Chowk to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Photo: PTI