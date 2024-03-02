A Tale Of Emotion, Mortality And Ski Reporting At Gulmarg’s Ski Resort

At Kangdoori in Gulmarg, at an elevation of 8,530 ft, Brian Newman, an American snow forecaster and snow safety officer for the government of Jammu and Kashmir for the past two decades, was seated in his hut office, his eyes fixed intently on the vast expanse of the Gulmarg ski area. Scores of foreign and local skiers were carving their paths down the slopes as he observed. As we stepped into his office, his demeanour was composed, but upon learning of our journalistic identities, he was visibly taken aback. The death of a Russian skier on February 22, caught in an avalanche triggered by her group in a non-ski area, weighed heavily on his mind.

Newman’s frustration with the media was palpable; he expressed his discontent with the reporting of the incident. What followed was an impassioned discourse on avalanches, particularly those triggered by skiers — a subject he held dear. Newman’s words were charged with sentiment and emotion as he said, “You journalists are part of the problem. You are the problem. Stop this now.”

According to him, misreporting not only fails to provide closure to grieving families but also perpetuates a false sense of danger among the skiers and their loved ones. Then he paused for a moment and agreed to talk. “It is necessary to shed light on the ignorance of what causes such accidents,” he said.