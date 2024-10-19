A Necessary Obituary | A Poem

I. A Necessary Obituary
Through the debris of your unspoken words
Or the fiery silences which you cultivated
Into the burial of those dense labyrinths
Which you sieved through reason and emotion
I remember you
And the wedge between the idea of you
Imbued in a seeming normative
Yet diverging through a million prisms
I can still hear your aggressive conversations
Rupturing their stereotypical structures
As you drifted between nihilism and idealism
It's your memory that effaces my presence today
Or an absence shattered into its own being
Claiming crevices of a distant space
Your dense coloured eyes
With imprints of burying so much in a pyre
As you explained to me the metaphor it was
A smoke that rose into indistinct patterns of you
Rendering scathed sighs to their origins
Of judgements as they surpassed
Your courageous shreds
tearing the voices who said shame
Or a defiance of that morality
Which canvasses languages into an imprisonment
Or the gaze
When they decimated you to a constructed beautiful femininity
Or the identity of your name, which never testified
With the storm you were
Or the last conversations you shun
Between your prayers
and the timeless worship of contradictions
A drudge delirium engulfs your last memories
When I heard you break down into the refuge of nights
The unbearable burden of being
And the continuum of becoming a farce
That's what I remember of you.
Your dense coloured eyes
And the patterns of dust and smoke from your remains
which absorbed absences in its incriminating patters
And bled with you
In its whiteness of ashes.
II. Abandoned Absences
I am layered into the winters of your memories
When your fingertips bled into ice
As you inherited the muezinns call in your silence
I hear your ancient silence welling inside me today into a cold breath
As you abandoned yourself, I remember you
Like autumnal colours flooding Jhelum
Blazing Chinar leaves which said you were there
A silent epiphany that the mountains of my hometown sang to me
Or a melancholy which Deodars from Sheeri burnt
You are like that clandestine visitation
Where I exhausted a childhood
Hiding beneath huge boulders
Or running on thread like wooden bridges
That had the audacity to run over a Jhelum in fierce rage
You are like that echo
Which splintered into Wular
Or the lost story
Which adorns Baba Shakrudin's gateway
Or those retreating footsteps
That effaced the stairways of my grandfather’s ancestral house
I heard you in unlighted candles
In abandoned shrines
I was collecting the veins of sky
Of a forlorn winter's
Painting snow into the patterns of your echoes
Like a memory of approaching spring
Every season named in your shape
All hues and colours emerging in your name
Then in the disdain of broken dreams
We sat on the edges of sepulchres
Which read familiar and unfamiliar names
Distinct in meanings and fugitive in being
We are refugees of a self-inflicted exile
Which burnt us through and through
III. The Ordinariness of Rage
How does this rage get parked
As the night descends on our thoughts
And line by line, each moment of the day
Recreates itself through a hyper awareness
Of performative gendered roles
Or the drudgery of domestic labour, or even the brunt of kindness
And the facade of culture
Through the farce of constructing happiness everyday
How does this anger simmer even in the calmest moments
To know the dearth of control
One finally has over one’s life
To open rusted suitcases and bury dreams
And imprint the cultural, but seemingly senseless codifications
Of men are from Mars and women are from Venus
Or whatever could have been the decolonial articulation of such binaries
Either way, at the end of the day,
When you lean over the gendered duties,
Of disproportionate burden
A heavy thesis embedded in your mind and by now, your character
Your theories on your fingertips, as they get washed away with cheap utensil soap
And extremely hot water for stubborn oil stains
Even your imagined identity, the liberated one
Is submerged in that water
You become and are that same woman, that is culturally written
So why does this rage simmer so brightly in the night
Just before you want to retire to a dark alley of nothingness
And as it sleeps with you
Why does it wake up, fresher and stronger than you