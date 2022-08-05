899 Devotees Left For Buddha Amarnath In Poonch

Amid tight security, the 8th batch of over 890 pilgrims left Jammu on Friday for Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district, officials said.

The Buddha Amarnath Yatra has resumed after a gap of two years as the pilgrimage remained suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

A batch of 899 pilgrims left in 19 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine amid tight security, they said.

The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of ‘Chari Mubarak’ from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath dedicated to Lord Shiva is also known as “Chattani Baba Amarnath temple” and is located 290 kilometers North-West of Jammu. Standing 4,600 feet above sea level, the shrine is located amid picturesque surroundings.

Multi-tier security has been put in place at the shrine and en route to ensure an incident-free yatra this year, officials said.

The yatra is being held against the backdrop of the busting of several LeT modules in the Jammu, Rajouri, and Reasi districts of the Jammu region apart from the recovery of a huge quantity of arms and explosives last week.

(Inputs from PTI)