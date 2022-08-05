Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

899 Devotees Left For Buddha Amarnath In Poonch

Amid tight security, the 8th batch of over 890 pilgrims left Jammu on Friday for Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district, officials said.

undefined
Amarnath Yatra 2022 Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:40 pm

Amid tight security, the 8th batch of over 890 pilgrims left Jammu on Friday for Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district, officials said.

The Buddha Amarnath Yatra has resumed after a gap of two years as the pilgrimage remained suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

A batch of 899 pilgrims left in 19 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine amid tight security, they said. 

The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of ‘Chari Mubarak’ from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath dedicated to Lord Shiva is also known as “Chattani Baba Amarnath temple” and is located 290 kilometers North-West of Jammu. Standing 4,600 feet above sea level, the shrine is located amid picturesque surroundings. 

Multi-tier security has been put in place at the shrine and en route to ensure an incident-free yatra this year, officials said.

The yatra is being held against the backdrop of the busting of several LeT modules in the Jammu, Rajouri, and Reasi districts of the Jammu region apart from the recovery of a huge quantity of arms and explosives last week.

Related stories

183 Pilgrims Left For Amarnath Cave Shrine From Jammu

Jammu & Kashmir: 180 Devotees Left For Buddha Amarnath Shrine In Poonch

843 More Devotees Leave Jammu For Buddha Amarnath Shrine In Poonch

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst Rescue Mission Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp Radio Frequency Identification 8th Batch Of Over 890 Pilgrims Buddha Amarnath Shrine Poonch District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey