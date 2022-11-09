Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
7th Pay Commission Constituted To Revise Salary Of Govt Staff: Karnataka CM

A joint action committee of various associations of government employees had earlier petitioned the government to appoint a retired High Court judge as the chairperson of the 7th Pay Commission.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced the constitution of the 7th Pay Commission PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 5:34 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced the constitution of the 7th Pay Commission to revise the salary of state government employees. Former Chief Secretary Sudhakar Rao has been appointed as the chairman of commission for the revision of pay-scale of the state government employees, he said.

Bommai in March had announced that a commission would be set up to revise salaries of government employees. The proposed pay commission would cover the salary prospects of some six lakh employees in the poll-bound state.

(With PTI inputs)

