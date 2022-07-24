Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
6 Killed, 8 Injured In Explosion Inside Firecracker Businessman’s House In Bihar

Bihar: The explosion that left eight people dead occurred inside the home of a businessman in Khudai Bagh village, under Khaira police station area of Bihar's Saran district.

Explosion leaves six dead in Bihar.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: AP/PTI

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 5:30 pm

Six people were killed, while eight were injured following an explosion inside the home of a firecracker businessman in Bihar village on Sunday, the reports said.

According to the report in NDTV, the explosion occurred inside the home of a businessman in Khudai Bagh village under Khaira police station area of Bihar's Saran district.

The businessman has been identified as Shabir Hussain, it said.

The house of the businessman was partially blown up, while the rest was engulfed by flames, it said.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital, it stated.

(This is a developing story. Details will be added.)

