Home National

40,000 Kg Drugs Destroyed In NE Region In Amit Shah’s Presence

The Narcotics Control Bureau in Guwahati burnt 11,000 kg of confiscated drugs while the Assam Police destroyed around 8,000 kg of contraband, according to a tweet by the office of the Union Home Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 6:56 pm

Around 40,000 kg of seized drugs were destroyed in the Northeastern states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who virtually monitored the destruction from here on Saturday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau in Guwahati burnt 11,000 kg of confiscated drugs while the Assam Police destroyed around 8,000 kg of contraband, according to a tweet by the office of the Union Home Minister.

The highest quantity of 12,000 kg of drugs was destroyed in Tripura while 4,000 kg of narcotics was burnt in Arunachal Pradesh, 1,600 kg in Meghalaya, 1,900 kg in Manipur 1,900 kg, 1,500 kg in Mizoram and 398 kg in Nagaland .

The Union Home Minister will hold a meeting on narcotics control with the chief ministers, chief secretaries and directors general of police of the Northeastern states. Shah is currently on a three-day visit to Assam since Friday evening.

-With PTI Input

