4 Bike Rallies To Commemorate Saving J&K From Pak

An infantry directorate planned four simultaneous bike rallies to commemorate Jammu and Kashmir's liberation from Pakistan raiders in 1947, as well as to increase awareness among the local population.

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 6:11 pm

To commemorate the saving of Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan raiders in 1947 and to promote the spirit of the Infantry and increase awareness among the local populace, four simultaneous bike rallies were planned by the Infantry Directorate.

October 27 marks the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day, as it was on this day in 1947 that the Infantry of the Indian army landed at the Srinagar airfield and saved the State of J & K from the raiders, an official release from Madras Regmental Centre said on Sunday.
All bike rallies would be flagged off at the national war memorial, New Delhi, on October 27, said the release.

