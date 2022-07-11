Monday, Jul 11, 2022
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Korea district In Chhattisgarh, No Casualties Reported

Reports of a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in Chhatisgarh's Korea district have surfaced with officials claiming no sign of loss of life.

4.3 magnitude earthquake in Chattisgarh
4.3 magnitude earthquake in Chattisgarh PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 1:31 pm

 A moderate earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes hit some parts of the Korea district in north Chhattisgarh on Monday morning, officials said. There was so far no report of any casualty or property damage, they said.

Korea district is located around 300 km from the state capital Raipur. “A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was felt in an area around Baikunthpur, the headquarters of Korea district adjoining Madhya Pradesh, at 8.10 am. The epicenter of the quake was 16 km away from Baikunthpur in a west-north direction,"  meteorologist Akshaya Mohan Bhatt in Ambikapur said.

It was a moderate earthquake which does not cause major destruction, but may damage 'kutcha' (mud) houses, he said. So far, there has been no report of loss of life or property damage, he said. According to the local administration, officials have been instructed to carefully monitor the situation and report any damage caused due to the seismic activity.

