Thursday, May 12, 2022
39 New COVID-19 Cases In Telangana

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 28. A health department bulletin said 28 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,961.

Representative image of a coronavirus PTI photo

Updated: 12 May 2022 8:48 pm

Telangana on Thursday registered 39 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 7,92,474.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 28. A health department bulletin said 28 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,961.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the viral infection and the toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 13,422 samples were tested on Thursday. The number of active cases was 402, it said.

-With PTI Input

