39 LeT Terrorists Among 62 Ultras Killed So Far In Kashmir Valley This Year: IGP

Security forces have killed 62 terrorists, including 15 of foreign origin, belonging to various outfits in encounters in the Kashmir valley so far this year, police said on Thursday. Among those killed, 39 were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 15 from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

"Total #terrorists killed in encounters so far this year = 62. #Terror #Outfit wise: LeT = 39, JeM = 15, HM = 06, Al-Badr = 02," the IGP said in a tweet. He said among the 62 terrorists killed in encounters, 47 were local and 15 foreigners. Kumar said due to enhanced human and technical intelligence and focussed operations, the surviving rate of terrorists is drastically decreasing in the valley. "Out of 62 terrorists killed so far in the current year, 32 terrorists got #neutralised within just three months of their joining #terror ranks," he added.

(With PTI inputs)