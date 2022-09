Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 330 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,41,985, a health official said on Thursday.

Two deaths were also reported on Wednesday, which raised Thane's COVID-19 fatality toll to 11,943, he said.

The district currently has 2,369 active COVID-19 cases, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,28,094.

-With PTI Input