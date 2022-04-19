Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3 Killed As Heavy Rains Ravage Arunachal Pradesh

Incessant rains over the last one week have ravaged the state, snapping road connectivity in several areas, said the officials.

3 Killed As Heavy Rains Ravage Arunachal Pradesh
Representational Image Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 2:23 pm

Three persons were killed in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday.

Incessant rains over the last one week have ravaged the state, snapping road connectivity in several areas, besides uprooting trees and damaging houses, they said.

Related stories

No Innocent Person Held Over Hubballi Violence: Karnataka CM

Mizoram Logs 99 New COVID-19 Cases

Delhi Heatwave: Respite From Sizzling Temperatures Soon, Here's How To Stay Safe Till Then

A massive landslide hit Sulung Tapin village in Koloriang circle on Monday, damaging at least 15 houses and burying three people alive, Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Ocean Gao said.

The deceased were identified as Sariu Tongdang (52), Sariu Yajik (47) and Sariu Takar (nine), he said.

One person was critically injured in the incident, he said.

The affected families have been put up at a rehabilitation centre and relief grants were given to them, Gao said.

Heavy rains posed a serious challenge to the movement of security forces on the border roads, particularly the Koloriang-Sarli-Huri road in Kurung Kumey district, Border Roads Organisation's Project Arunank Chief Engineer AK Konwar told PTI.

The road witnessed a series of landslides, including seven landslides of 90 metre long and six metre high on Monday night and another landslide of 90 metre long and six metre high at 5 am on Tuesday, he said.

The BRO worked round-the-clock to clear debris at all 21 landslides sites to facilitate movement of traffic, he said.

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh Weather Weather Update Weather Forecast Weather: Rains Weather: Storm / Winds Heavy Rainfall Rains Arunachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

IPL 2022: Mumbai To Host Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings Tie Instead Of Pune

IPL 2022: Mumbai To Host Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings Tie Instead Of Pune