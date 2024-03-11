3 Class VIII Govt School Students To Join Academic Excellence Centre In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai

At least three class VIII government school students from Coimbatore have been selected for a residential training programme at the Centre of Academic Excellence at Saidapet in Chennai, officials said on Monday.
According to the official statement B Dhikshanya, of corporation middle school at Masakalipalayam, T Poornesh, of government higher secondary school at Sundakamuthur, and A Sashanth, of government higher secondary school at Othakkalmandapam were selected based on their outstanding performance at the national means cum merit scholarship exam.
“They will join the Centre of Academic Excellence from Class IX for the residential training. Under the programme, they will be given comprehensive coaching to excel in national-level competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Common Law Admissions Test and CA exam,” the official said.
The statement said the students would be provided food, accommodation, books, study material, uniforms and a tablet for their academic activities.
It added 40 Class VIII students each from the Tamil medium and English medium from across the state were selected for the training programme. “There is a representation from all the 38 districts,” the statement said.