3 Class VIII Govt School Students To Join Academic Excellence Centre In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai

At least three class VIII government school students from Coimbatore have been selected for a residential training programme at the Centre of Academic Excellence at Saidapet in Chennai, officials said on Monday.

According to the official statement B Dhikshanya, of corporation middle school at Masakalipalayam, T Poornesh, of government higher secondary school at Sundakamuthur, and A Sashanth, of government higher secondary school at Othakkalmandapam were selected based on their outstanding performance at the national means cum merit scholarship exam.