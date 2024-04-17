National

29 Naxals Killed In Chhattisgarh's Kanker In Big Operation | Photos

A total 29 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, just days ahead of the commencement of Lok Sabha elections. Naxal-hit Kanker district is scheduled to vote on April 26, the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were heavily stationed in Kanker district to conduct counter-insurgency activities after the clash took place in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits of the Kanker district on Tuesday.

Security personnel carry bodies of Naxalites who were killed in an encounter, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.

Security personnel carry bodies of Naxalites who were killed in an encounter, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.

Bodies of Naxalites who were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.

Arms and ammunition recovered after an encounter between security forces and Naxalites, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.

Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.

Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma visits an injured security personnel at a hospital after an encounter between security forces and Naxalites. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.

