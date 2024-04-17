29 Naxals Killed In Chhattisgarh's Kanker In Big Operation | Photos

Security personnel carry bodies of Naxalites who were killed in an encounter, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.
Bodies of Naxalites who were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.
Arms and ammunition recovered after an encounter between security forces and Naxalites, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.
Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.
Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma visits an injured security personnel at a hospital after an encounter between security forces and Naxalites. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces, and three security personnel suffered injuries, according to police.