2,800 Police Personnel Deployed For IPL Matches In Hyderabad

Hyderabad will host its first two IPL games this year on March 27 and April 5.

PTI
Updated on:
Police personnel deployed in Hyderabad stadium for security purposes ahead of SRH vs MI match
About 2,800 police personnel have been deployed for security in view of the IPL 2024 matches to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal here, Rachakonda police said.

In order to avoid any untoward incidents on match days, a series of measures have been put in place at the Uppal cricket stadium for the smooth run of the cricket matches, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said in a release on Tuesday.

For safety and security of players and spectators, elaborate security arrangements are being made in coordination with the security wing, traffic, law and order, OCTOPUS (elite anti-terror force), mounted police and fire fighting squad, he said.

Totally 360 CCTV cameras are being installed including at vehicle check points and parking areas to cover the stadium and the locations enroute, Joshi said.

A Joint Command and Control Room has been established to monitor all the CCTV footage for taking immediate action, Joshi said.

Anti-sabotage checks with the help of bomb disposal teams would continue round-the-clock until the match is completed, police said.

Spectators will not be allowed to carry laptops, banners, bottles, cameras, cigarettes, electronic items, matchbox, lighters, sharp metal/plastic objects, binoculars, writing pens, batteries, helmets, perfumes, bags and outside eatables into the stadium, the release added.

