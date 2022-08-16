Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

25 More 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' Dedicated To People In Punjab: CM Mann

"This is a humble effort by the state government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free state by imparting quality health services," said Mann in a statement here.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 5:02 pm

Twenty-five more "Aam Aadmi Clinics" were dedicated to people of Punjab on Tuesday, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.  

"As per our commitment with people to set up a network of such clinics to provide quality healthcare services free of cost, we have dedicated 25 more clinics today in addition to 75 dedicated on August 15," said Mann.  

The CM said soon such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state.

Related stories

On Independence-Day, Bhagwant Mann Dedicates 75 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' To People Of Punjab

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Gives Message Of Mutual Brotherhood: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

16 New Medical Colleges To Be Set Up In Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

"This is a humble effort by the state government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free state by imparting quality health services," said Mann in a statement here.

Mann said he envisioned that residents of the state will no longer have to spend money in hospitals for getting treatment and diagnostic facilities.

Patients can avail medical services by stepping into these clinics, he said. All successive governments have hitherto paid no attention towards providing healthcare services to people due to which the common man had to suffer a lot, he said.

Mann said people will be offered 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests free of cost in these clinics.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Punjab Government AAP Punjab Politics Aam Aadmi Clinic Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Punjab Chandigarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta