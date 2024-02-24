2020 Delhi Riots: Four Years On, Victims' Wait For Justice Continues

It has been four years since a violent mob ravaged the North-Eastern Muslim-majority neighbourhoods of Delhi claiming 53 lives, the wait for justice continues. The riots which lasted for three days had followed months-long protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the city.

North-East Delhi resident Mallika will never forget the screams of her husband as he begged for mercy while the mob bludgeoned him to death. In an interview with Outlook’s Rakhi Bose, Mallika said she had hidden him under the bed after her landlord informed her that armed mobs with torches and ‘sariyas’ were going from door to door and hunting down Muslim men. But they found him.